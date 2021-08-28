Edna G. the Tugboat Celebrates 125 Years

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- It is the 125th anniversary of the historic tugboat, Edna G., and people are here in two harbors to join in on the celebration.

Returning for the first time in 25 years, the event brings live music, food, and games to keep people entertained for the weekend.

Built in 1896, the famous tugboat is known for its work, moving ships and barges carrying iron ore and taconite on the great lakes.

“We wanted to throw Edna G. a party because she turned 125 so that’s what we did and so we thought we’d go all out and do everything,” said chairman of the organization Kathy Glenn.

After a long career, Edna G. retired in 1981 and is now one of the biggest historical attractions in two harbors.

People even got to board Edna G. for a tour during the celebration.

“We had to hold these railings and the steps were really steep,” said local, Thomas.

The anniversary party gives people an opportunity to learn about her history while enjoying local vendors and activities.

One visitor heard about the event and traveled up from the cities to two harbors.

“I had been up here a few weeks ago before and I saw a flyer about the Edna festival and just thought it’d be neat to celebrate that in some way, so here we are,” said visitor Lori Schmidt.

Crowds of people came out for Saturday’s events and there will be more festivities tomorrow.