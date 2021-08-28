Saint Scholastica Women’s Soccer Excited for new challenge, heading to MIAC

DULUTH, Minn.– The UMAC is in the rearview window for CSS athletics and the women’s soccer program has helped contribute, and even justify this move, as they secured their 15th conference title this past spring.

The Saints have dominated the UMAC for years now and as they prepare to kick off the regular season in just under a week they have a whole new challenge ahead of them as they enter the MIAC.

Head Coach Dave Reyelts says every game will be a battle but they’re engaged, focused, and competitive which will hopefully help The Saints make a name for themselves early on.

“So I have some experience both being a player and as a coach as an underdog, so I’m okay with it, we can handle that role, its nice not to have that target on our chest and back all the time so hopefully we can surprise a few people along the way,” Reyelts said.

“It’s gonna be a way tougher competition but we’re definitely looking forward to that challenge, I think were gonna be ready for it, were training harder and we’ve come in more prepared I feel like and its just going to be a good jump for us that’s for sure,” McKenzie Nelson, a Senior Forward, said.

The Saints will play their first regular season game at home on Friday September 3rd at 4 o’clock versus UW-Whitewater.