Tornado Watch Issued for East-Central Minnesota, Northwest Wisconsin

According to National Weather Service, large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are all possible.

DULUTH, Minn.- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Saturday for much of east-central Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin.

According to a post on their Facebook page, large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are all possible.