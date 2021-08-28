Two Harbors City Union Pickets for Health Care

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- City employees in Two Harbors took up pickets today, protesting what they call unfair changes that could be made to their health insurance.

Union group AFSCME local 1123 says they’re fighting to keep their current health insurance plans. The city covers 85 percent of the premium, and the remaining 15 percent is billed to the employee.

They say the city wants to change that to a flat rate for each employee.

“We are standing here together in solidarity to help fight for health insurance that we care tremendously about,” said the union president Aaron Heim.

AFSCME Local 1123 members will continue their efforts with another picket Tuesday.