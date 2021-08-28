UMD Welcome Week is Back with Bulldog Bash

DULUTH, Minn.- The first day of school for the University of Minnesota Duluth is right around the corner, but Welcome Week is not over yet.

UMD’s Kirby Student Center was flooded with new students for their annual Bulldog Bash.

The welcome week event introduces new students to all things UMD.

“This is a big event where we have a lot of our departments, clubs, organizations, and just other fun activities for students to come to,” said student manager Emma Gilhousen. “Get to know everything that’s here on campus.”

Free food, carnival games, and prizes helped many new students break the ice.

Returning students say it helped them start their college experience and make lifelong friends.

“There was a welcome week my freshman year and it made a huge impact on like my freshman year,” said junior Cameron Spinner. “I remember I met so many people I continue to talk to throughout the rest of the year.”

Welcome Week will be coming to a close this weekend as students will begin their first day of classes on Monday.