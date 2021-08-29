Bayfield Orchards Looking Forward to Apple Fest

Apple Fest will be the first weekend of October.

BAYFIELD, Wisc. — Orchards in Bayfield are already looking forward to Apple Fest for a variety of reasons.

Despite losing the majority of their strawberry crops in the spring, Erickson Orchard just outside of Bayfield is banking on a healthy apple crop and a large turnout of people during the festival.

“We lost 95-100%. The little bit that I got out of the strawberries was devastating. It was a huge financial loss,” Erickson Orchard Owner, Fred Erickson says.

Following up a successful 2020 where many other orchards in the area saw more people coming out to the farms.

“We’ll probably do the same sort of setup we had last year. With the pods and social distancing and make sure everyone is safe when they come to our farm. The apple crop like I said itself is decent. We are expecting a busy crowd this year. Bayfield has been busy all year,” Erickson says.

Erickson Orchard is currently finishing up their new processing facility which will help streamline their cider business.

“It is going to make my life a whole lot easier,” Erickson says.

Over at Hillcrest Orchards, they also have high expectations and high hopes that the orchard will have more visitors than last year.

“We had an excellent year. Probably one of our best,” Hillcrest Orchards Owner, Perri Cambell says.

“We’re working with the chamber or trying to work with the chamber to send more people up the hill and have them lose the impression that the apple fest takes place on four city blocks.”

Hillcrest has some of the staple goodies people have come to expect when attending Apple Fest like baked goods and apple ciders.

They also have a variety of local artwork for sale.

“We consider this a relaxing place for people to come and enjoy themselves. Have some food. Look at some art and hopefully buy some art,” Cambell says.

Orchard owners tell Fox 21 that although they weren’t affected by the drought this summer but it could affect their crops in the years to come.

