Goalies Inc. Returns for Skills Camp at AMSOIL Arena

DULUTH, Minn.– This weekend at AMSOIL Arena, about 40 young goaltenders not only sharpened their skates, but their skills as well, in a unique two-day goalie camp that travels through the country.

Goalies Inc. based out of Marquette, Michigan is a goaltending and power skating skills camp that makes its second return to AMSOIL this year and 7th return to the Northland. Since May, Goalies Inc. has traveled to 24 different destinations so far with a goal of 30 on the calendar.

The owner says the camp draws in a ton of young athletes as some of the cities they travel to don’t have the resources to coach young goalies. He says being able to share his knowledge and love for the game is what makes this experience so worth while.

“I love what I do, everyday I get to go to the ice rink and put my skates on, and put my gear on, and really share my passion for what I do every day, and these kids, to see the smiles on their faces, see them work hard and find some success through that hard work is something invaluable,” Jim Stanaway, Owner of Goalies Inc. said.

One of the goalies, a 9th grader from Hibbing, says he loves working hard and practicing his craft while making new friends along the way, but being able to play where the Bulldogs do makes it even better.

“Amazing, I love it, its my second time at this camp here and we get season tickets for AMSOIL every year so I come here and watch everyone play, Minnesota is just a big hockey community like everywhere there’s hockey communities in every town you go to, its just a lifestyle, its what everyone does,” Rex Walli said.

Goalies Inc. leaves for its next stop in Brooklyn, New York next week.