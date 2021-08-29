Mark Wick Named Interim Head Coach of Augsburg Men’s Hockey

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.– Hermantown native Mark Wick has been named Interim Head Coach for the Augsburg Men’s Hockey Team.

He takes over for Chris Brown, who resigned on Friday, to pursue an assistant coaching job at Alaska-Fairbanks, a Division 1 Hockey School.

Wick was the head coach of Men’s Hockey at Saint Scholastica for 14 years, and an Assistant Coach for the Auggies for the last three.

Virginia native Garrett Hendrickson will be on Wicks coaching staff as an assistant.