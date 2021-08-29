UPDATE: Apt. Fire Out at 1 a.m. with No Injuries, 5 Cats Rescued

DULUTH, Minn.- According to a spokesperson with the Duluth Fire Department, the apartment fire on the 1100 block of East 3rd Street was out around 1 a.m.

No one was injured in the apartment fire, the spokesperson said. Five cats were safely rescued.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Fire Crews responded to a structure fire in a mutual-unit apartment building around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The fire was located in the back stairwell of the building on the 1100 block of East 3rd Street. On arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors. The apartment was evacuated.

Both residents of the building and neighbors told FOX 21 thick, white smoke billowed from the fire.

Up to at least midnight, crews were on scene battling hotspots. According to officials, they were also working to rescue two cats known to be alive in the building.

This is a developing story.