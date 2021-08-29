Weather Helps Keep Greenwood Fire 14% Contained, Evacuations Lifted for Slate Lake

NEAR ISABELLA, Minn.- The Greenwood Fire continued to sit at 25,991 acres and 14% contained Sunday, with some evacuation orders lifted. Officials say dryer weather is in the forecast and drought conditions will continue.

According to a spokesperson with the Superior National Forest, hand crews and heavy equipment operators took advantage of cool temperatures, high humidity, and light rain Saturday to improve firelines on the west and north perimeters of the Fire.

Crews have begun to improve the Stony River Grade Road which will serve as the primary eastern containment line of the fire.

Structure protection crews established hose lays, installed sprinklers and water-tanks at residences near Isabella.

Sunday’s priorities, officials said, are to continue mop-up, improve, hold and monitor containment lines, and remove hazard trees along roads.

Work to improve containment lines will continue along Hwy 1 and along the Stony River Grade Road.

Crews are also watching a weather system Sunday afternoon expected to bring lower humidity as well as westerly winds with the potential for strong gusts.

As of Saturday morning, evacuation orders in the Slate Lake area have been lifted. This includes the area from Chub Lake to the New Tomahawk Road.

Properties in this area can only be accessed from the New Tomahawk Road, coming from Babbitt, or Hwy 1 approaching from Ely. The Slate Lake Area can not be accessed from Hwy 2.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for McDougal Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and the Mitawan Lake Road area.

Weather and fuel conditions will be assessed for a potential defensive firing operation along the Stony River Grade Road in the coming days.

A total of 472 personnel are working on the fire. The objective of fire management on the Greenwood Fire is full suppression using all available resources. The fire continues to threaten cabins, homes, and recreational sites.