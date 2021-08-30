COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Spike in Business for Discoverpc.NET

The Locally Owned Computer Solutions Center Offers Tech Assistance on Various Platforms

SUPERIOR, Wis. – If there’s one thing the past year and a half has taught us, it’s that we’re living in a technologically advanced world.

Throughout that time, Discoverpc.NET in Superior has been helping to keep residents connected to the cyber world.

“When I got into computers, it was pretty much a green screen commodore,” said Travus Elm, PC support specialist with Discoverpc.NET.

Much has changed since the internet first debuted back in 1983.

“You’d run one thing at a time, and now you can be doing video games, streaming, working, pretty much anything all at the same time,” said Elm.

Thankfully by 2020, advancements made it easy for a locked-down population to continue learning, connecting and working.

“We partner with Lenovo, so we carry a lot of Lenovo products, we have some Apple products, we work with servers, work stations, laptops, and you name it we pretty much work on it,” said Elm.

Since the early 2000s, locally owned Discoverpc.NET in Superior has helped simplify technology, and equip users with the latest and greatest gadgets on the market.

“Most of that time was keeping businesses running. Making sure infrastructure, communications, their systems are up and running,” said Elm.

2020 brought a new level of business that was never seen before. With students logging on from home, and professionals zooming from meeting to meeting, the demand for high-tech devices and faster internet skyrocketed.

“People moving, not being open for business, and also trying to work from home,” said Elm. “A lot of it was internet-related. Needing to do school, work, it’s not working, not enough speed.”

This one-stop computer solution center, allowing customers to support local cyber wizards rather than trekking their tech to a big box store.

“It’s always changing. It’s never the same. One day it could be a printer, the other day is wireless, and the other day is a new program,” said Elm.

With back-to-school season in full swing, Discoverpc.NET is seeing a spike in customers purchasing laptops.

Discoverpc.NET is located at 1402 Tower Avenue in Superior and is open Monday through Saturday.