Deer River Football’s Tait Kongsjord Commits to UMD

DEER RIVER, Minn. – Deer River lineman Tait Kongsjord has committed to joining the UMD football team.

The 6’5″ tackle guided the Warriors to a 4-1 shortened season last year and a 7-1 regular season in 2019, on their way to going back to the state tournament.

Kongsjord is also a member of the Deer River basketball team, helping them make it to the state tournament this past spring for the first time in program history.