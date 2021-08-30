Duluth Superior Pride Returns Labor Day Weekend with In-Person Celebrations

Festivities Begin Thursday, Sept. 2 with the Mayor's Reception at the Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Superior Pride returns with in-person events and celebrations September 2 – 5.

After going virtual in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are thrilled to be bringing events back to Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on Saturday, September 4.

This year’s Pride theme is: Together again, stronger than ever.

On Thursday, September 2, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, as well as representatives from the surrounding communities, will welcome visitors and residents to the downtown Duluth Depot for the opener of our Labor Day Weekend 2021 Pride Celebration.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

