Former Captain Dave Williams Named St. Scholastica Interim Men’s Hockey Head Coach

Williams replaces Kevin Moore who according to a press release from the athletic department, resigned from his position earlier this month.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica announced on Monday that they have named former captain Dave Williams as the interim head men’s hockey coach.

Williams went and played three seasons professionally in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Williams finished his Saints career with 29 goals and 38 assists. He was named NCHA All-Rookie Team in 2012 and the team’s best defensive player in 2012-13.

Williams rejoined the program last season as an assistant where they went 7-8. CSS will open the season Oct. 29 hosting Concordia (Wis).