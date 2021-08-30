Greenwood Fire Update: Fire Remains at 14% Containment

NEAR ISABELLA, Minn. – As of Monday morning, the Greenwood fire remains at 25,991 acres and 14% containment.

Fire officials say significant rainfall over the weekend helped crews improve the fireline and “mop up”, extinguishing hot embers along the fire’s edge.

On Sunday, heavy equipment operators continued improvements of the Stony River Grade Road, serving as the primary eastern containment line of the fire.

Officials say the priorities for Monday are continuing mop-up, improving and holding containment lines, and removing hazardous and fallen trees along roads.

Local loggers will continue working on the shaded fuel break to improve containment lines along Hwy 1 and the Stony River Grade Road.

Weather and fuel conditions will be assessed with a test burn for a potential defensive firing operation along an unburned area in the fire perimeter on Hwy. 2 and along the Stony River Grade Road.

A total of 468 personnel are helping with the fire.

As of Saturday, evacuation orders in the Slate Lake area have been lifted. This includes the area from Chub Lake to the New Tomahawk Road.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for McDougal Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and the Mitawan Lake Road area.

A community meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 31 at 6:00 p.m. at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center.