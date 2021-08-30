Loaded Senior Class Ready to Lead Duluth East Boys Soccer to Another Successful Season

The Greyhounds will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Mounds View.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys soccer team opened the 2021 season on Saturday with a 3-0 shutout of section foes Forest Lake.

The Greyhounds made it all the way to the section championship last year and now have the goal of finally getting back to the state. With a long season ahead, shutting out a section opponent in game one is something they’re hoping to build off of.

“It was really exciting to start off with a win like that. I think there’s lots of room for improvement but we did show that we’re a pretty good team and we have room to keep getting better,” goalkeeper Elijah Kramer said.

“We always want to start strong but when you can start like that in the first game, it gives us a big boost going into the rest of the season, to play those big schools, the schools that are going to be in state where we want to be playing at the end of the year,” defender Aiden Olson added.

The Greyhounds have a lot of depth and experience this year, led by 17 seniors. That group has been working with head coach Corey Bachand since he arrived and now they’re ready to see what they can accomplish this year.

“We’re solid defensively, we’ve got a lot of depth in positions like we don’t know who’s going to start every game because we’ve just got talented players everywhere on the field. And if someone goes down or someone’s not able to play that day, we can have someone just as good come in and fill that spot,” Olson said.

“I have a lot of upperclassmen and it’s been really nice. A lot of those boys that have been with me for four years are now seniors and so we’re ready to go and I believe we should make a good run this year. With the depth that we have, the run’s going to be long,” Bachand added.

Duluth East will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Mounds View.