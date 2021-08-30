Several Northland Red Cross Volunteers Assisting in Hurricane Relief

Volunteers must be 18 years and older and 21 to drive a red cross vehicle.

DULUTH, Minn. — Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday on the gulf coast, and one northland organization has sent people down to help.

Seven volunteers from the Northern Minnesota Red cross have been dispatched to assist in the hurricane relief.

Some volunteers will spend two weeks or more at a given location on a natural operation.

“Initially we will expect to receive evacuees. If they have had their homes affected or if they don’t have access to their basic needs. Food, water, shelter. We’ll start to look at the damage received by some of those houses and see if financial assistance can be dealt out at that time,” Northern Minnesota Red Cross Disaster Program Manager, Owen Fifield says.

