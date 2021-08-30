St. Louis County Announces Logging Restrictions Due to Wildfire Risk

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Due to ongoing drought conditions and wildfire risk St. Louis County is implementing logging restrictions in the northern part of the county.

County officials say the restrictions include cutting and logging operations on all county-managed lands and apply to the same area where no open burning and no campfires are allowed.

In a Monday news release, county officials said, “These restrictions are intended to protect the forested land from wildfires that could be sparked by the machinery used for logging activities, and to protect the health and safety of the public, contractors, and permit holders.”

Land management activities currently banned include:

Harvesting trees and processing logs on the landing

Mowing and clearing grass and brush

Road grading

Operating any other mechanized equipment that could create a spark and result in fire

These activities are banned between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Additionally, any equipment used on county-managed lands must have fire suppression equipment readily available at all times, and a complete fire watch is required for one hour after operations shut down.

The complete list of restricted activities, as well as exceptions, can be found online by clicking here.