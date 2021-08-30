UMD Football Elevates Former Standout Wide Receiver Jason Balts to Full-Time Assistant Coach

Balts currently serves as the Bulldogs defensive backs coach as well as the team's recruiting coordinator.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD football announced that they have prompted former star wide receiver Jason Balts to a full-time assistant coach.

Balts had previously held the title of postgrduate intern assistant coach since wrapping up his playing career in 2018. He currently serves as the Bulldogs defensive backs coach as well as the team’s recruiting coordinator.

During his four year career, Balts totaled 2,259 receiving yards, which is fifth in program history, 21 touchdowns and became the sixth Bulldog ever to break 1,000 receiving yards in a single season in 2017/