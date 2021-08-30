UW-Superior Women’s Soccer Tops UMAC Preseason Poll

The Yellowjackets will be led by Morgan Philliber, Annah Schussman and Niya Wilson as they search for their first ever UMAC championship.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UMAC women’s soccer preseason poll has been released and UW-Superior is picked as the team to beat.

The Yellowjackets received five out of eight possible first place votes as they look for their first-ever UMAC championship. They bring back all but two players from last year that went 7-3, led by conference defensive player of the year Morgan Philliber, Annah Schussman and Niya Wilson, while adding eight newcomers.

UWS will open the season hosting Saint Mary’s on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Northland College came in seventh. To view the full poll visit the UMAC website.