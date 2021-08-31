City Council, Boards and Commission Meetings To Continue Meeting Virtually

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced Tuesday that the Duluth City Council and Boards and Commissions will continue meeting virtually as St. Louis County is classified as high or substantial risk for the spread of COVID.

According to a recent press release, on August 12, City Attorney Rebecca St. George and Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman sent a determination letter to the City Clerk stating that due to the substantial (at that time) risk in transmission rates within St. Louis County and Duluth, public meetings would again be held virtually pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.021.

“We hoped that we would be able to get back to meeting in person by this time in the year,” Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said. “With the number of cases increasing within the County, and in Duluth, this is the most responsible decision that we can make to keep not only our City Councilors and volunteers serving on Boards and Commissions safe, but also to keep the public safe from transmission.”

Members of the public will again be able to monitor meetings and provide public comments by clicking here.