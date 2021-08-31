City Crews Responding to a Water Main Break in Lakeside

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in Lakeside.

The break was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and is located on the 4300 block of Peabody Lane.



City officials say water has been shut off on Peabody Lane from North 43rd Avenue East to North 45th Avenue East.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.