Duluth Police Looking For Suspects Accused Of Burglarizing Bluestone Apartments

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police are looking for two people they believe burglarized two of the Bluestone apartment buildings early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the man and woman stole tools from maintenance rooms, and also walked away with a bike rack and a mountain bike from an underground parking garage.

Police are trying to figure out how the pair got in while they review security footage.

The alleged thieves were seen taking items from both Bluestone Lofts and Bluestone Vue from about 3 to 4:30 a.m.

If you recognize them, call Duluth Police’s Property & Financial Crimes Unit at 218-730-5160.