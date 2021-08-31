Great Northern Classic Rodeo Preps Begin

After having one of their biggest years in 2019, the rodeo was canceled last year due to Covid-19 concerns.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — The 30th annual Superior Great Northern Classic Rodeo will kick off this Friday.

This year, organizers are expecting another large crowd throughout the weekend with people coming to enjoy some of the western flair and something new this year called trick riding for another form of entertainment.

“He’ll be on horseback and he will either be standing on the saddle. Flipping off one of the sides. Hanging off the saddle horn. Stuff like that,” 2021 Rodeo Queen, Kelly Johnson says.

Along with the rodeo, the family-oriented event will have dozens of other vendors and silent auction for people to join.

“It’s something for everybody. Other vendors will have a lot of your tack stuff. Ya know, clothing for people who like to wear the western. The hats,” GNCR Board Member, Wayne Lehr says.

