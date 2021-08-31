Parents Find Use for Kids’ Old Clothes at Swap in Superior

People could bring their old baby clothes, toys, or big kid clothes to donate, and then pick out some new ones.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Over in Superior some parents and community members got together to make sure people’s kids’ old clothes could go to good use.

A clothing swap was held at Earth Rider Brewery on Tower Avenue.

Organizers hope it can be useful for parents looking for some back-to-school outfits.

“We were hoping to kind of time it with back-to-school so maybe that could be a help,” Jennie Bissell said. “Kids always have a lot of stuff and kind of keeps it moving, goes to people who need it instead of sitting in basement and attics and all that.”

This was the group’s first kids clothing swap after having a couple for adult clothes before.