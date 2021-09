Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Tops Esko, Cloquet Knocks Off Duluth East

The Hawks and Lumberjacks were victorious on Tuesday night.

ESKO, Minn. – In prep volleyball action, Hermantown improved to 2-0 on the season as they picked up a road win over Esko 3-1 and Cloquet opened their season with a home win over Duluth East 3-0.