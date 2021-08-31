Retiring Carlton County Judge Macaulay Sent Off with Surprise Police Escort to Work

About 9 bikers and four police squad cars met him and escorted him to the Courthouse where more than 40 people welcomed him with cheers.

CARLTON, Minn.- One of the longest-serving judges in northeastern Minnesota Rob Macaulay of the Sixth District of Carlton County was given a special sendoff as he retired after more than 20 years at the bench Tuesday.

Macaulay was surprised by his co-workers with a special police escort on his last morning bike ride into work.

Macaulay, who grew up in Moose Lake says he always wanted to work at the Carlton County Courthouse and be a part of its justice system. And on his last day, he felt fulfilled.

“If you look around the people that are here, that have helped me along the way are really the reason I am here and able to retire today,” Judge Macaulay said. “Today I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Macaulay first served as assistant county attorney starting in 1984 before being appointed Sixth District Judge in 1995.