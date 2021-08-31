St. Luke’s Seeing More Young People get Vaccinated

DULUTH, Minn. — With students getting ready to go back to class, northland hospitals are seeing an increase in youths coming in to get their covid-19 vaccine.

Staff at St. Luke’s say that they have seen a significant amount of young people come in to get the vaccine as some area colleges and grade schools will be requiring vaccines for those eligible.

“Currently we have pfizer and we do have twelve and older for those individuals and we are also carrying the moderna vaccine this week and that is for eighteen and older,” St. Luke’s Vaccine Clinic Lead, Kelly Zapp says.

