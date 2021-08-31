UMD Football to Open Season Thursday at Upper Iowa

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, the UMD football team will open their 2021 season on the road against the Upper Iowa.

But the last time these two teams met, it was the Peacocks pulling off the upset win over UMD at Malosky Stadium. This year’s roster still has several players who were in that game and the memory is definitely seared into their minds with a loss that left a bad taste in their mouths.

“We definitely remember. I’m not going to lie there. And I’ll give it to them, they beat us. No flukes, nothing. They just straight up played better than us. I think it’s going to be fun. They got guys that can really play some ball on defense. I know for sure all-conference guys, All-Americans. It’s going to be a hell of a game,” said quarterback John Larson.

“If anything, it should give us a little inspiration heading down to Fayette to play the first game in two years. We understand that if we don’t take care of business down there, you can be coming home on the bus real quick with a loss. We’re going to play every play like it’s our last. We never know. Certainly in the day that we’re living in now, it always could be. And we’re excited to be able to kick off and see another colored jersey,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

In the past two seasons, the Bulldogs have won their season openers on the road. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday.