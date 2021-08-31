UWS Men’s Soccer Unanimous Pick to 2021 UMAC Championship

UWS will open the season hosting Augsburg Wednesday night.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The UWS men’s soccer team is the unanimous pick to win their fourth straight UMAC title.

That’s according to the 2021 coaches poll which was released Tuesday morning. The Yellowjackets are also aiming for their fifth straight postseason championship as they return 24 players from a team that earned the school’s first-ever national ranking to close out the 2021 spring season.

