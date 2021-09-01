Cirque-Italia, United States’ only Travelling Circus Lands in Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn.– The only traveling water circus in the United States is in Duluth through the weekend, showcasing 8 shows of European performers.

Cirque-Italia is set up under massive tents in the parking lot of the Miller Hill Mall, and is a unique experience on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water. You’ll see people swinging from ropes, dancing, flipping over trapezes, and other aerial acts that push the limits of human movement.

After a difficult year of having to adjust along with COVID protocols, these performers are ready to take the stage once again.

“It’s just great to be back and to be able to perform, it was definitely a tough few months not being able to work and perform, but Cirque-Italia is always comes back bigger and better every time,” Abbey Lawler, a Performer and Media Rep, said.

Cirque-Italia is right outside JC Penny at the Miller Hill Mall. Shows start tomorrow and run through Sunday.

