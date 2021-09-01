Companies to Classrooms Providing Teachers with Free Supplies

DULUTH, Minn.– Teachers spend close to $700 dollars a year trying to stock their classrooms, but a local store called Companies to Classrooms is supplying what they need for free.

This non-profit store has been providing these services to teachers from 15 different local school districts for the past 9 years, and on Wednesday, they opened it for its 10th year running.

Teachers are able to shop in this store monthly for up to 15 items that have been independently donated or donated from other businesses, and everyone is able to benefit from it, especially students.

“What we’ve heard from the teachers is that it really helps the learning process when they have the tools they need, all of that makes learning more interesting,” Mary Streufert, Board Chair for Companies to Classrooms said.

For teachers both new and seasoned, this store offers a way to provide the best education for those learning with rows of supplies like notebooks, folders, posters, and office supplies as well.

“I just want to say that I’m super grateful for companies to classrooms because its a really great resource in this community and for definitely first year teachers or any other teacher this is just a good place to come to get more supplies,” Danielle Smilanich, Middle School and High School teacher said.

The store is run by volunteers who are passionate in continuing to provide what educators need.

With the Old Historic Central School selling companies to classroom is looking for a new place to set up shop but it still plans on being open throughout the whole academic year.