CSS Men’s Soccer Win Season Opener; UWS Men, Women Fall at Home

DULUTH, Minn. – Nolan Friday and Arseno Hamilton each scored for the St. Scholastica men’s soccer team as they defeated Saint John’s 2-0 Wednesday afternoon at Saints Field.

In other college soccer action, the UWS men fell 2-1 in overtime to Augsburg and the UWS women dropped their season opener to Saint Mary’s 2-0.