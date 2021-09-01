Duluth Bethel to Host Several Events for National Recovery Month

Duluth Bethel usually houses more than 30 individuals in recovery

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s national recovery month and one local non-profit is doing its part to help people live a sober life.

The Duluth Bethel Recovery and Care Center will host a walk for recovery on September 11th and a concert on the 25th.

The goal is to give people on their way to recovery a little morale boost after a stress-filled year due to the pandemic.

“Ya know, have great fun. We’re going to have food trucks and ya know just putting out awareness that all the people in recovery out there that you can have fun. It goes to show that the community can come together and we wanted to be able to provide that for the community,” Duluth Bethel Alcohol & Drug Counselor Supervisor, Randie Musch says.

