Esko Public Schools Provides Updates to COVID Mitigation Strategy

ESKO, Minn. – On Tuesday, Esko Public Schools provided an update to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies which will now include requiring face coverings while indoors for all students Pre-K through 6th grade.

Additionally, staff, visitors, and volunteers who work with Pre-K through 6th-grade students will be required to wear a face-covering while indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The district says this requirement will be for school hours only.

Face coverings while indoors will still be recommended for students and staff in grades 7-12.

Face coverings will be required for all students on public transportation.

Symptomatic people will be required to wear a face-covering and isolate while waiting to go home or visiting the nurse.

Esko Public Schools says if the CDC or Minnesota Department of Health issues new requirements at any point throughout the school year, they will make necessary adjustments as soon as possible.

You can read the full Esko Public Schools COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies for fall 2021 by clicking here.