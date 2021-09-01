‘Favorable Weather’ Continues To Help Greenwood Fire Fighting Operations

NEAR ISABELLA, Minn. – Fire officials say moderate weather has helped firefighters make progress on the Greenwood fire containment efforts.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire has burned 26,028 acres and is 37 percent contained.

The John Ek and Whelp fires burning in the BWCA are reported at 1,350 acres and 50 acres with no containment.

Priorities for Wednesday are to continue mop-up, improve and hold containment lines, and remove hazardous and fallen trees along roads.

If weather and vegetation conditions remain suitable, officials say a defensive firing operation is prepared in three unburned areas within the fire perimeter along on Hwy 2, Hwy 1, and along the Stony River Grade Road

Low winds and higher humidity are expected throughout the morning with winds from the E/SE which make for favorable fire-fighting operations.

As of Tuesday, evacuation orders in the Slate Lake area have been lifted. This includes the area from Chub Lake to the New Tomahawk Road.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for McDougal Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and the Mitawan Lake Road area.

