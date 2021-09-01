St. Scholastica Volleyball Delays Start to 2021 Season

According to a press release, the Saints had to cancel their match Thursday against Nebraska Wesleyan, as well as their tournament trip to Colorado College this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols. CSS will now open their season September 17th at the Loras Invite in Dubuque, Iowa.