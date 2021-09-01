UMD Volleyball Set to Open Season at Keweenaw Classic

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team will hit the road Thursday as they will open their season with the Keweenaw Classic, hosted by Michigan Tech.

The tournament will feature four NSIC teams taking on four teams from the GLIAC. Tournaments like these help teams play multiple matches in a single weekend. The difference here is that the GLIAC teams were able to play in the spring.

“They had an actual conference schedule and got 15 matches in and really got to play together as a group and understand where they’re at with things. And we haven’t done that. Although we did some scrimmaging in the spring, it’s still very different when you get out there and there’s an official and there’s a crowd. And for us being a young group like we are, just hoping we got out there and don’t know any better and just play with a lot of heart, a lot of passion and a lot of energy,” said head coach Jim Boos.

UMD will start off taking on the hosts Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Then they will face UW-Parkside and Lake Superior State on Friday before wrapping things up Saturday against Northern Michigan.