University of Wisconsin Superior Staff Attend Inclusivity Training

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The first day of the semester is coming up for University of Wisconsin Superior students and teachers.

Before Wednesday’s first day of classes, campus staff is doing their part in preparing with an all-day educational development conference.

Instructors from all departments gathered for the 15th annual UWS Enhancement Day.

Attendees met in the Yellow Jacket Union with the opportunity to participate in 14 different educational development sessions.

“We host a variety of professional and instructional development sessions on topics including diversity and equity in the classroom, lots of technological resources for faculty,” said Director of the campus library Jamie White-Farnham.

UWS hosts the back-to-school event for campus staff each semester before the first-day classes next Wednesday.

Enhancement day is a part of their Forward Superior program to make its coursework more diverse and inclusive.