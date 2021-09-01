Wheeler Athletic Sports Complex Updating Courts

DULUTH, Minn.– Wade Stadium and the Wheeler Athletic Complex have seen about $1.6 million dollars in athletic improvements as a result of the West Duluth Sports Corridor Plan set back in 2015, today, Duluth Parks and Rec began another major improvement there.

The Wheeler Athletic Complex Sport Courts have needed a little update for quite a while now. What were supposed to be tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, became another bullet point on the to-do list when it came to re-construction.

Duluth Parks and Rec broke ground on these courts on Wednesday in hopes of eventually drawing more people in to the park.

“With a completely re-done sport court, new lines pained, new nets and things hung and fencing up, I think that people will want to come back to wheeler, to play, to have fun,” Jessica Peterson, Manager of Duluth Parks and Rec said.

Funding for the renovations came from the Minnesota DNR’s Outdoor Recreation Program, half and half tourism tax funds, and local donations as well like the Duluth Area Pickle Ball Association.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of this fall.