36th Annual Duluth Rotary Rose Sale Begins

Orders will be Taken Through October 7

DULUTH, Minn. – Wake up and smell the roses!

The Duluth Rotary Club #25 is hosting its 36th annual Rose Sale from September 2 through October 7.

Roses will be sold throughout the Duluth/Superior area for only $25 a dozen. They’re available in red or multi-colored lollipop.

Those who purchase a bouquet will also receive a complimentary coupon book featuring a variety of special offers from many supporting businesses.

Funds from the sale will be used to provide grants to local organizations helping children and less fortunate individuals by providing food, shelter, and clothing. It’ll also help purchase new books for the library.

Flowers can be ordered online by clicking here or contact a member of the Duluth Rotary Club.

Pre-ordered roses will be available for pick-up on Friday, October 15, and Saturday, October 16.