Demolition Continues on Hope City Church Steeple

Services are currently being held at Lilliput Park less than a block down from the church on 5th street.

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s day two of the Hope City Church steeple demolition after it was rocked by a lightning strike over the weekend.

Although it’s been a slow process eventually a temporary roof will cover the steeple.

This will allow people to check the structural integrity of where the strike happened as workers continue to assess the rest of the church.

The pastor of the church is confident this will happen sometime next week.

“This building got shook pretty hard. So most believe there is something on the inside that we will see and discover. We’re going to be here. So we don’t think this whole thing has to be demolished in any way. But we may have to look at what we need to do on the inside once we’re able to get in there,” Hope City Church Pastor, Mark Pavola says.

