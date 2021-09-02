Duluth-Superior Annual Pride Festival Kicks off in the Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn.– This afternoon at The Depot, members of the community came out to help kick off the 35th annual Pride Festival.

Expecting somewhere around 125 participants on Thursday night, the community was excited to be able to celebrate the LGBT+ communities in person again after hosting it virtually last year. Also having an event like this where community leaders come to support means that much more.

“How amazing it is that Duluth and Superior have an event where all of the area leaders come to help start the event and we have such an important place in our community here at The Depot,” Josh Miller, Duluth-Superior Pride Festival Event Coordinator said.

And the community was seen among those in attendance who say that coming out is not just a one-day thing, it is something that you have to do every day, and being surrounded by people who show their support makes it much easier.

“We need our adults, we need our allies, every stripe possible to just come out and support particularly youth, being happy, healthy, being themselves so that’s really why I’m here,” Monica Travis, and attendee said.

The weekend is filled with other events where the festivities will continue at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday with live music, beer tents and other vendors, and the Pride Parade on Tower Avenue in Superior on Sunday as well.