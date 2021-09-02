Experts: Vegetation In and Around BWCA Fires Will Come Back Stronger

Experts also say that it's important to protect the soil in and around the fires which could be at risk for erosion.

DULUTH, Minn. — One of the few positives from the fire is that the burned plants and trees are poised to come back stronger than ever.

Experts with UMD say that it’s important to remember that fires are a natural part of any ecosystem.

Some of the vegetation will grow rapidly following the fire.

Certain species like red and jack pine need fires to reproduce and other trees will benefit from the fire as well.

“Our forests in Minnesota are well adapted to dealing with fire. So fire is actually a natural part of a healthy ecosystem. Some of the species people know: quaking aspen, birch, red maple. They really like a fire. They are able to come in and reseed really quickly,” UMD Earth and Environmental Sciences Associate Professor, Dr. Salli Dymond says.

