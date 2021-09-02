Freshman Giuliano Villalpando Named Starting Quarterback for CSS Football Team

Kick-off Saturday at Public Schools Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team will kick-off their 2021 season this weekend. And we found out Thursday who will be under center for that game.

Freshman Giuliano Villalpando will be the starting quarterback when the Saints host Sewanee. The Houston, Texas native beat out five other QBs on the roster with an impressive showing during fall camp.

“It means a lot because at first, my senior year I got injured so I didn’t even know if I was going to play college football so to be able to come out as a true freshman and finally start, it’s a true blessing. I just want to keep a level-head and don’t let too much get to me. I just want to go out there and have fun. That’s what I’m here to do,” Villalpando said.

“All of our guys have extremely talented arms, feet, you name it. They’ve got great attributes. But what stuck out the most with “G” is his ability to stay consistent and being able to play the next play, regardless of what happened with the situation at hand,” said head coach Mike Heffernan.

