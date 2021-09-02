Larson’s Five First-Half Touchdowns Powers UMD Football Past Upper Iowa in Season Opener

The Bulldogs now prepare for next week's home opener against top-ranked Minnesota State Mankato.

FAYATTE, Iowa – Senior quarterback John Larson threw five touchdowns in the first half and finished with a program record-tying six total as the UMD football team got their season off to a great start with a road win over Upper Iowa 41-14 Thursday night.

Armani Carmickle caught two of those touchdown passes and finished with 209 receiving yards. The Bulldogs now prepare for next week’s home opener against top-ranked Minnesota State Mankato.