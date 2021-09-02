Prep Boys Soccer: Hermantown Tops Proctor, Duluth Denfeld Wins Nail-Biter Over Duluth Marshall

Thursday afternoon featured big wins for the Hawks and the Hunters.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A three-goal first half would be the difference as the Hermantown boys soccer team knocked off Proctor 3-1 Thursday afternoon at Centricity Stadium.

Nathan Hill, Wylee Arro and Dylan Onofreychuk scored for the Hawks, while Zach Schnabel scored the lone goal for the Rails.

In other prep boys soccer action, Simon Davidson would score the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute to give Duluth Denfeld the road win over Duluth Marshal 4-3. Parker Chastey scored twice for the Hunters.