Prep Football: Rock Ridge Wins First-Ever Game; Duluth East, Esko Start Season on High Note

The Wolverines, Greyhounds and Eskomos started the 2021 season with wins at home

EVELETH, Minn. – In their first-ever game as a program, Rock Ridge got the win over North Woods 20-14 Thursday night at Eveleth-Gilbert High School, behind three touchdowns from Ryan Manninen.

In other prep football action, it was Duluth East all over Hibbing 54-8 and Esko blanked Duluth Denfeld at home 37-0.