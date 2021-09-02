Pumpkin Season is Approaching

SUPERIOR, Wis.- DC’s Best Produce Farm’s stand in Superior made a new addition to their summer produce options.

Pumpkin season is approaching fast, and the dry summer conditions we’ve been experiencing are helping the harvest season for pumpkin patches across the state of Minnesota.

“They get watered a little bit sooner than before the drought even started, so they’re like—they’re starting to grow in March and April, and a lot of the times it’s a little warmer down in Southern Minnesota,” said Andrea Johnson of DC’s Best Produce Farm.

The produce farm expects to have thousands of pumpkins in the next few weeks and will have them available across the Northland along with seasonal squash and other gourds.