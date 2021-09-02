Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice is Coming to Northland Bakeries

DULUTH, Minn.- For many Northlanders, fall is their favorite time of the year because of the seasonal festivities and leaves changing colors.

As fall approaches, local Northland bakeries are also bringing back their seasonal baked and brewed treats for the season.

Although Perk Place Coffeehouse in Kenwood serves pumpkin spiced lattes all year long, they are bringing back their caramel apple cinnamon rolls and pumpkin cheesecake just in time as the leaves begin changing colors.

“The cinnamon roll scone, I love cinnamon,” said store manager Ria Takhar. “And that scone is delicious. Also, the pumpkin cheesecake is homemade, and that is delicious and creamy, and pumpkiny, fantastic.”

As we move further into the fall season, Perk Place Coffeehouse and other bakeries will be bringing back their full selection of festive treats.